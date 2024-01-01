TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - Two new trailers for the film "Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween" have been released, revealing that aiko is performing the theme song. In "Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween," set in Hakodate, Hokkaido, the story unfolds when a challenge letter from the phantom thief Kid, targeting a Japanese sword related to Toshizo Hijikata, the vice-commander of the Shinsengumi, is discovered.

Why is Kid, who usually chases after jewels, after a sword this time? On the day of the predicted crime, Conan and Heiji Hattori, the detective of the west, who are in Hakodate for a kendo tournament, pursue Kid, but a mysterious swordsman who is after Kid's life closes in on them.

aiko expressed her joy at collaborating with "Detective Conan" for the first time, saying, "I was so happy and worked really hard every day when I was surprised to receive the offer during last year's tour." She commented, "Kudo-kun once said, 'There are things that can't be conveyed with words alone,' and I believe there are also things that can only be conveyed through music, which is why I sing." The new trailer, released on YouTube, features the theme song "Aishisouai" as the background music, showing Heiji and Kazuha facing each other in front of the million-dollar night view from the summit of Mount Hakodate. Additionally, the trailer includes scenes of Kid and Heiji battling on a rooftop and Conan closing in on the mystery of the Japanese sword.

The film, directed by Tomoka Nagaoka and scripted by Takahiro Okura, will be released nationwide on April 12. Advance tickets will go on sale on March 1, and the first 150,000 people nationwide will receive a clear file with teaser visuals and main visuals drawn by the original author Gosho Aoyama printed on both sides. Additionally, a limited edition card featuring Heiji Hattori & Phantom Thief Kid from the "Detective Conan Trading Card Game" series, which is scheduled to be released on May 4, will be included as a bonus.

aiko commented, "I received the offer for the theme song during last year's tour, and I was so surprised and extremely happy that I worked really hard every day. Thanks to the production staff who told me to 'create freely,' this song was born. 'Aishisouai' is written with all my heart for someone dear to me. Kudo-kun once said, 'There are things that can't be conveyed with words alone,' and I believe there are also things that can only be conveyed through music, which is why I sing."

(c)2024 Gosho Aoyama/Detective Conan Production Committee

Source: Natalie