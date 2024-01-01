The Meditating Monk: Zazen Grass Contemplates Spring

Shiga, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - In Takashima City, Shiga Prefecture, the early spring flower, Zazen grass, is currently at its peak blooming season. Zazen grass, a perennial in the Araceae family, gets its name from its flower's resemblance to a meditating monk in a seated position.

Around 3,000 plants grow wild in a wetland in Imazu-cho, Takashima City. Typically, they emerge from the snow, but this year's warm winter has left the ground snowless. The Zazen grass, about 15 cm tall, is blooming with reddish-purple flowers, offering visitors an early taste of spring.

The peak blooming period is expected to be about a week shorter than usual, lasting until early March.

Source: YOMIURI