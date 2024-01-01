"Support Discount" for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

FUKUI, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The Hokuriku Shinkansen extension, set to open on March 16, has brought significant changes to Fukui Station, one of the new stops. A life-sized dinosaur monument in front of the station gives a prehistoric ambiance, with a Tyrannosaurus also being constructed.

In light of the extension, the government has introduced the "Hokuriku Support Discount" for the four prefectures of Hokuriku. However, Ishikawa Prefecture, still struggling with recovery and facing secondary evacuations, might delay the start of this initiative.

On the other hand, ryokans in Fukui Prefecture's Awara Onsen, which suffered reputational damage following the earthquake, are hopeful about the "Support Discount." The challenge lies in balancing disaster recovery with the revival of the tourism industry. The journey towards a vibrant Hokuriku involves navigating both these aspects.

Source: YOMIURI