Sports | Feb 19

Inaugural Match at Kanazawa Stadium: A Cheer for Disaster-Affected Areas

KANAGAWA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - An inaugural match was held Sunday at Kanazawa Stadium, Hokuriku's first soccer-dedicated stadium, where players sent cheers to the areas affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

The Kanazawa GoGo Curry Stadium, which cost approximately ¥8.2 billion to construct, has become the home ground for the J3 League team Zweigen Kanazawa.

Before the match on February 18, players called for donations to support the earthquake recovery efforts.

The opposing team, Kataller Toyama, also suffered from the earthquake. Players entered the field wearing charity T-shirts with messages of support for the disaster-stricken areas and observed a moment of silence with supporters to mourn those who lost their lives in the earthquake.

Zweigen Kanazawa's captain, Daisho Hatao, expressed solidarity, "Now, we will be the supporters for those affected by the disaster. We will work to bring back smiles to the faces of the people in the affected areas."

The match kicked off shortly after 2 p.m., with Kanazawa aiming for a victory. However, they managed only one goal from a penalty kick and were defeated 1-4, unable to secure a win. Despite the loss, the stadium united in praying for the recovery from the earthquake.

