Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

TOKYO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Toyota first entered F1 in 2002 but withdrew from the sport in 2009 due to the impact of the global financial crisis.

Chairman Akio Toyoda of Toyota Motor Corporation commented, "I believe I have always regretted closing the path for young Japanese to drive the fastest cars after our F1 withdrawal. I want to be a father who can help children chase their dreams."

Toyota aims to foster talent that can apply the technology and knowledge gained from the pinnacle of motorsport to the development of commercial vehicles.

Source: ANN