Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

TOKYO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Toyota first entered F1 in 2002 but withdrew from the sport in 2009 due to the impact of the global financial crisis.

Chairman Akio Toyoda of Toyota Motor Corporation commented, "I believe I have always regretted closing the path for young Japanese to drive the fastest cars after our F1 withdrawal. I want to be a father who can help children chase their dreams."

Toyota aims to foster talent that can apply the technology and knowledge gained from the pinnacle of motorsport to the development of commercial vehicles.

Source: ANN

Japan continues perfect start | Saudi Arabia - Japan | Highlights

Enjoy the highlights of the match between Saudi Arabia and Japan from matchday 3 of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ Road to 26. (AFC Asian Cup)

Japan's Top-Ranked Fighter | Every Tatsuro Taira Finish

UFC Vegas 98 (UFC)

Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP, cuts Martin’s championship lead to 10 points

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia has won the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi to complete a weekend double and cut his gap to rival Jorge Martin at the top of the world championship down to 10 points. (Al Jazeera)

Basketball's Fast Rise in New Zealand

Even though basketball isn't the first sport that comes to mind when you think of New Zealand, it has been making its mark since the beginning of the 1900s.

Dodgers, Ohtani fight back for first playoff win

In Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are facing off in the division series. This is the first postseason for Dodgers star Ohtani Shohei. (NHK)

Ohtani Shohei wins National League's homerun, RBI titles

Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Dodgers has won the National League's home run and RBI titles. (NHK)

Japan's Riken develops ultra-thin sensor with potential sports applications

A research team in Japan says it has developed an ultra-thin wearable sensor, which they hope will have applications for sports and other fields.