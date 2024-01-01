Man Arrested in Nagano Triple Stabbing

NAGANO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of three individuals in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano City, where one person was killed and two others sustained injuries of varying severity.

On January 26th, the Nagano Prefectural Police's investigation headquarters apprehended Yuki Yaguchi, a 46-year-old unemployed man from Nishi-Owaribe, Nagano City, on suspicion of attempted murder for attacking a 46-year-old female office worker, who suffered minor injuries.

At the crime scene near Nagano Station, a flower memorial was set up, where people were seen offering prayers. Police officers patrolled the area to ensure safety.

Source: Kyodo