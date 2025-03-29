News On Japan
Comedy Duo Ends Role Supporting 2025 Expo

OSAKA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Downtown, the popular comedy duo, has stepped down as official ambassadors for the Osaka-Kansai Expo, according to an announcement by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

The association said it received a request from their agency Yoshimoto Kogyo, stating that both members are suspending their activities and would like to resign as of March 31st.

"We express our deep gratitude to Downtown for their contributions since the bid to host the Expo," the association said in a statement.

Yoshimoto Kogyo also issued a comment, saying, "As a company, we will continue to do our utmost to support and promote the Osaka-Kansai Expo."

