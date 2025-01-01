News On Japan
Tokyo Police Launch Specialized Unit for Lone Offenders

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - A special unit dedicated to investigating "lone offenders"—individuals who commit acts of terrorism without belonging to any specific organization—has been established for the first time in Japan within the Public Security Bureau of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The new unit, formed on March 31st within the bureau’s Third Public Security Division, will focus on lone actors who operate independently of any group. The department aims to strengthen coordination with other divisions and police stations, consolidate information about suspicious individuals, and use it to enhance preemptive countermeasures.

The unit also plans to monitor purchases of materials that could be used to make explosives and request that real estate agents report any troubling incidents involving tenants. In addition, it will promote information sharing with police departments in other prefectures.

Authorities have identified three recent high-profile incidents as cases involving lone offenders: the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Abe in 2022, the 2023 attack on former Prime Minister Kishida, and the 2024 attacks targeting the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: TBS

