Japanese Citizenship Restored to Filipina Woman Left Behind After War

Davao, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - As Japan marks 80 years since the end of World War II, Angelita Oshiro, an 86-year-old second-generation Japanese woman living in Davao on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, was finally granted the restoration of her long-awaited Japanese citizenship on April 2nd.

Oshiro expressed her heartfelt wish to visit Japan as a Japanese citizen and reunite with her relatives.

Her father, a Japanese national, was forcibly repatriated to Okinawa by the U.S. military after the war and has since passed away.

