Cherry Blossom Season Overshadowed by Rising Prices

OSAKA, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom. On April 2nd, crowds gathered along the Okawa River in Osaka to enjoy the hanami season. While spring typically lifts spirits, this year’s celebrations come with a pinch.While moods may be rising, so are prices.

According to Weathernews, the average budget for hanami gatherings across Japan this year is 2,997 yen—up 166 yen from last year and the highest in seven years.

The pressure of rising costs is especially visible in the pricing of alcohol. At a supermarket in Osaka, signs urged shoppers to buy alcohol in advance, warning of upcoming price increases once current inventories run out. Major beer manufacturers have already implemented price hikes from the beginning of April, raising prices on over 200 items, including beer and chu-hi, by 3% to 12%. Customers expressed frustration, noting how prices for nearly everything seem to be climbing, leaving them with fewer options to enjoy simple pleasures.

These developments are part of a broader trend. According to data from Teikoku Databank, more than 4,000 food items are expected to rise in price this month alone. For businesses like Fresh Market Aoi, the increased cost of goods is compounded by surging operational expenses such as electricity, labor, and shipping. President Toshihito Uchida explained that while product prices can be adjusted, many of the company’s overhead costs cannot be directly passed on to consumers. As a result, profit margins shrink, making it more difficult for companies to remain sustainable.