News On Japan
Food

Osaka Expands Indoor Smoking Ban

OSAKA, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - From April 1st, a new regulation took effect across Osaka Prefecture requiring all restaurants with a customer seating area larger than 30 square meters to become entirely smoke-free indoors—unless they install a designated smoking room. Establishments violating the rule face fines of up to 50,000 yen, while customers may be fined up to 30,000 yen.

The move comes just 12 days before the start of the Osaka Expo and is seen as part of broader efforts to present a cleaner, healthier image of the city. While government subsidies of up to 3 million yen are available for installing smoking facilities, only 317 of the estimated 4,000 eligible restaurants have applied so far.

Restaurant owners are expressing concern. One owner of a yakitori restaurant near Hankyu Osaka-Umeda Station, whose floor area exceeds the threshold, said the change poses a serious threat to business: "We’ve already heard from customers that they’ll stop coming if they can't smoke. It’s not just an inconvenience—this could be a matter of survival."

The restaurant opted not to install a smoking room, citing space limitations. "We can't afford to reduce our seating capacity. It would kill our customer numbers," the owner explained.

Smokers are also reacting with frustration. Some said they would avoid restaurants that don’t allow smoking, even if the food is excellent. "If I can't smoke there, I just won't go," one smoker said. Others described the new restrictions as "painful" or "too strict."

On the other hand, non-smokers have welcomed the change. "It’s great," said one patron. "I worry about secondhand smoke, so this makes it easier to go out to eat." Another added, "I’ve been looking for non-smoking places. This makes a big difference."

In addition to indoor bans, Osaka City has already prohibited smoking on all public streets since January. To accommodate this, the city has increased the number of designated smoking areas from 171 to 350. Still, some argue it's not enough.

Jun Nakamura, an associate professor at Kinki University, noted that indoor smoking bans reflect a global trend and help reduce health risks from secondhand smoke. While understanding the reasoning behind street smoking bans as a matter of urban aesthetics, he emphasized the importance of balance.

"Tobacco is still widely sold, and the tax revenue is significant—about 30 billion yen just in Osaka City. If restrictions are enforced, governments must also ensure there are places for smokers to go," Nakamura said. "We need to find a compromise where both smokers and non-smokers can coexist."

Source: MBS NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Expands Indoor Smoking Ban

From April 1st, a new regulation took effect across Osaka Prefecture requiring all restaurants with a customer seating area larger than 30 square meters to become entirely smoke-free indoors—unless they install a designated smoking room. Establishments violating the rule face fines of up to 50,000 yen, while customers may be fined up to 30,000 yen.

Japan's Imperial Household Launches YouTube Channel

The Imperial Household Agency launched an official YouTube channel on April 1st to introduce the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

New Recruits Across Japan Mark First Day as Working Adults

Japan's new fiscal year began on April 1st, with companies across the country holding entrance ceremonies to welcome new employees.

Death Toll Could Reach 298,000 in Nankai Trough Megaquake

The Japanese government has released an updated damage forecast for a potential Nankai Trough megaquake, estimating that up to 298,000 people could die in the worst-case scenario. This projection reflects a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 332,000 deaths made 13 years ago.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Early This Year

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on March 30th that cherry blossoms (Somei-Yoshino) in central Tokyo have reached full bloom, one day earlier than the historical average and five days earlier than last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Olive Wagyu in Japan - The rarest Steak in the World

Pressed olives getting fed to Wagyu cows in Kagawa prefecture, a diet that enjoy only a few cows in Japan, resulting ultimately in a steak that offers - with a bit of fantasy - a very subtle and underlying flavor of juicy olives. (Aden Films)

How Japan Perfected the Art of Ramen

Ramen, Japan, black ramen, broth, dashi, tonkotsu, miso, chashu, instant noodles... mmm, who's hungry? We love this food, and in this week's Great Big Story, we explore how ramen became a global phenomenon. (Great Big Story)

What To Do in Tokyo’s “Coolest Neighborhood”? | Chawari Tea Cocktails in Gakugeidaigaku

Join Shizuka expert guide Kaku-san for a unique tour combining tea and mixology. This in-depth tour explores some of the best tea-based food and drink (known as “chawari”) spots in Gakugeidaigaku and increasingly trendy chawari culture in Japan.

Japan's Fish Stocks Dwindle

Japan’s beloved seafood is now in crisis. Compared to five years ago, catches of Pacific saury have dropped by 80%, Japanese flying squid by 55.5%, mackerel by 50%, and yellowtail by 13%.

Kura Sushi Unveils 135-Meter Conveyor Belt at Expo Venue

Kura Sushi has unveiled its longest-ever conveyor belt, measuring approximately 135 meters, at its newly opened location inside the Expo venue.

14 Days to Delivery! Pregnant and serving at her Packed Izakaya

Literally, 14 days out from Delivery! She runs the operation at the izakaya while her husband cooks, she has so much passion for her family restaurant! Is it a boy or a girl?! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

Strawberry Buffet in Japan! How Good Is It?!

Strawberry is a seasonal fruit in Japan that becomes available during winter season, therefore this buffet is only available for a limited time throughout the year. (Jimmy Kim)

Inside Tokyo’s New MEGA Food & Entertainment Complex!

Welcome to Tokyo’s newest attraction: Grand Hammer! This mega complex in Shinbashi has it all, including dining options to cultural activities from across Japan and a relaxing floor with a sauna and massage chairs (both open 24/7), as well as stylish karaoke, a rooftop BBQ, geisha, and... a club? (Japan by Food)