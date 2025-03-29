New Recruits Across Japan Mark First Day as Working Adults

Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Japan's new fiscal year began on April 1st, with companies across the country holding entrance ceremonies to welcome new employees.

At Kirin Holdings, national soccer team manager Hajime Moriyasu, 56, made a surprise appearance at the ceremony. When asked by new recruits how to cope with nerves, he drew on his World Cup experience to offer encouragement.

Moriyasu said: "It's not about success or failure. It's about putting everything you've practiced into action."

Meanwhile, at ANA Group, over 3,000 new employees gathered in front of an aircraft, reaffirming their commitment as they embarked on their professional journey.

A representative of the new recruits declared: "We will do our best to deliver the highest level of service and excitement."

Across the country, ceremonies were held to mark the first day of work for many, as a new generation took its first step into the professional world.

Source: FNN