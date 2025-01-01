Fire Destroys Barn in Hokkaido, Killing All 20 Cattle Inside

HOKKAIDO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out on the morning of April 2nd at a farm in Kamishihoro, a town in the Tokachi region of Hokkaido, killing approximately 20 cattle housed in a barn.

The fire occurred at a farm located in Kaminotofuke, Kamishihoro. At around 6:20 a.m. on April 2nd, a man in charge of the barn reported to the fire department that a 100-square-meter barn had burned down completely and white smoke was rising.

According to police and fire officials, the fire was extinguished about 40 minutes later, but all approximately 20 cattle inside the barn died.

There were no human injuries.

The farm kept about 100 cattle in total, including those that died in the fire.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB