TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency launched an official YouTube channel on April 1st to introduce the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Broadcasting began at 10 a.m., and the number of subscribers quickly surpassed 40,000.

The agency said it hopes the channel will help more people, including younger generations, take an interest in the role and activities of the Imperial Family.

Source: TBS