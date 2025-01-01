Lack of Carpenters Causing Construction Delays

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - A deepening labor shortage in Japan’s construction industry is beginning to impact homebuyers, with some experiencing delays of more than six months before construction can even begin due to a lack of available carpenters.

The number of carpenters has dropped to a third of its 1980 peak, with projections showing further decline. Younger workers make up less than 20% of the industry, and many quit due to long hours and low pay. Smaller contractors struggle most, unable to hire or train replacements due to limited resources.

This shortage has also led to construction defects, as over 70% of new homes inspected in the past six years were found to have issues. Builders report being forced to cut corners due to tight deadlines and insufficient manpower.

Some companies are trying to recruit the next generation—through school outreach and by hiring apprentices, including foreign workers like a Taiwanese woman training to be a carpenter. However, unless the industry’s working conditions improve significantly, experts warn that within 20 years, Japan may not have enough skilled workers to build homes at all.

Source: YOMIURI