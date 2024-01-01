Truck Falls Into 10-Meter Sinkhole in Saitama, Rescue Efforts Continue Overnight

Saitama, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - A truck plunged into a sinkhole after a road collapse in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture, leaving the male driver trapped at a depth of approximately 10 meters. Rescue operations continued through the night, despite challenges such as broken wires.

A local news reporter described the scene late at night: "It's past 10 p.m., more than 12 hours since the collapse. Three cranes and a ladder truck are still in use for the rescue effort. The air is filled with the noise of crane engines and the voices of rescue workers issuing commands."

Nearby residents were shocked by the event. One commented, "I can't believe such a huge hole opened up, right in the middle of the road." Another, who works at a local restaurant, said, "It could’ve been me instead of the truck—it’s terrifying to think about."

The sinkhole appeared just before 10 a.m. at an intersection near a residential area. The hole measured about 5 meters in diameter and 10 meters in depth, roughly the same size as a fire engine parked nearby.

Witnesses described the dramatic moment when the truck fell into the hole. One said, "The ground had already opened up, and the next moment, the truck just disappeared into it. At first, you couldn't even see the truck from above—it was terrifying, and I couldn't bring myself to get closer."

Firefighters deployed two large cranes to pull the truck out. However, water and sediment gushing into the hole complicated the rescue. Around 8:30 p.m., a wire attached to the truck snapped, adding further delays.

According to firefighters, the driver was responsive as of 4 p.m., but his current condition remains unknown.

Authorities in Saitama Prefecture suspect the collapse may have been caused by a damaged sewage pipe underground. Over 1.2 million residents across 12 municipalities were advised to limit their use of sewer systems.

Experts suggest that aging infrastructure might have contributed to the incident. Kazunari Yoshimura, representative of Global Water Japan, explained, "Over time, seals and mortar used to join sewage pipes can shift. Factors like earthquakes and heavy traffic can cause damage, leading to leaks. When soil flows into the pipes, they act like a conveyor belt, carrying the sediment away and creating voids underground."

Source: TBS