Kobayashi Shines at Osaka International Women's Marathon

OSAKA, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - A new heroine was born at the 2025 Osaka International Women's Marathon, as Kana Kobayashi made a stunning performance in the final 800 meters. Kobayashi overtook Yuka Suzuki, who placed sixth at the Paris Olympics, to claim the title of top Japanese finisher.

The overall winner was Ethiopia's Haven Hailu Edese, who defended her crown with a dominant run, finishing in just over 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The live commentary, featuring Akemi Masuda and Kenji Moriwaki, highlighted Kobayashi’s incredible perseverance. "At one point, we weren’t sure how it would turn out, but her chase was phenomenal," said Masuda. "She has given hope to many athletes."

Edese, 32, showcased her enduring strength by securing consecutive victories in Osaka, staying true to her reputation as the queen of the marathon. Meanwhile, Kobayashi's personal best marked a significant step forward for Japanese women’s marathoning.

Suzuki, despite being passed in the final stretch, also delivered a remarkable performance by setting her own personal record. Together, these two athletes symbolized a bright future for Japanese women’s marathon running.

Their contrasting strengths and rigorous training were evident throughout the race, inspiring not only their competitors but also the next generation of runners. It was a race that signaled a shift in the power dynamics of Japanese women’s marathon and left a hopeful outlook for the future.

(Official time for Kana Kobayashi: 2 hours, 29 minutes.)

Source: KTV NEWS

