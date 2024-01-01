News On Japan
Sports

U.S. Prosecutors Seek 4 Years 9 Months for Ohtani's Former Interpreter

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (News On Japan) - Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, is facing a prison sentence of 4 years and 9 months, along with 3 years of probation, as sought by U.S. prosecutors in a fraud trial.

During the trial, audio evidence presented by prosecutors revealed Mizuhara impersonating Ohtani while speaking to a bank representative.

Bank Representative: "May I have your name, please?"

Mizuhara: "Shohei Ohtani."

Mizuhara has been charged with two crimes, including bank fraud, for allegedly transferring approximately $17 million—equivalent to about 2.7 billion yen—from Ohtani’s account without authorization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles announced on January 23rd that it is seeking not only the prison sentence and probation but also restitution of $17 million to Ohtani.

The sentencing is scheduled for February 6th.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

BOJ Raises Policy Rate to 0.5 Percent

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to raise its policy interest rate from an annualized 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. This marks the first rate hike in six months and appears aimed at correcting the historically weak yen.

Severe Rice Shortage Looms in Japan

Japan is facing an unprecedented rice shortage, with recent data highlighting alarming supply-demand imbalances in the domestic market. The Agricultural Newspaper reported on January 10 that the DI (Demand-Supply Index), a measure of rice market balance, reached a record high of 80. This figure indicates a critical shortfall in rice availability, surpassing even last year's levels when supermarket shelves were emptied.

Media Scandal Deepens as Fuji TV Faces New Allegations

The resignation of popular television personality Masahiro Nakai has sent shockwaves through the Japanese entertainment industry. Announced through his agency’s website, Nakai apologized, stating, “I’m truly sorry for this sudden farewell.” His decision to retire has sparked debates over whether this marks the conclusion of ongoing controversies surrounding him and the television networks involved.

Aquarium Director Caught in Endangered Turtle Scandal

Former executives of the Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, including a former director and three others, have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fraudulently receiving management fees by misreporting the number of endangered turtles in their care.

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

U.S. Prosecutors Seek 4 Years 9 Months for Ohtani's Former Interpreter

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, is facing a prison sentence of 4 years and 9 months, along with 3 years of probation, as sought by U.S. prosecutors in a fraud trial.

Nishiyama Falls Short of Becoming First Female Shogi Pro

Tomoka Nishiyama, a 29-year-old holder of three women's shogi titles, faced the final match of the professional shogi qualification series on January 22nd at the Kansai Shogi Hall in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture.

Inoue Unfazed as Title Defense Draws Near

Naoya Inoue, the unified world super bantamweight champion across four major boxing organizations, will face Kim Ye-jun, the World Boxing Organization's (WBO) 11th-ranked contender, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 24th.

Boston’s Favorite: How Masataka Yoshida Became a Red Sox Fan Favorite

Masataka Yoshida’s journey with the Boston Red Sox has been marked by exceptional on-field performances and a deepening connection with fans.

Mitoma becomes highest-scoring Japanese player in Premier League

In the English Premier League, Japan's Mitoma Kaoru has become the league's highest-scoring Japanese soccer player with 15 goals. (NHK)

Sources: Sumo Yokozuna Terunofuji to retire from competition

Sources from the sumo world say Yokozuna, or Grand Champion, Terunofuji is set to retire from competition after deciding he is no longer fit enough to complete a 15-day grand tournament. (NHK)

Day in the Life of a Car Guy in Japan!

In today's episode, we start out getting some car parts from APIT Super Autobacs. (Dustin Williams)

Interview with Oonosato: 'A New Era of Sumo'

Taking advantage of his blessed physique and quick attack, Oonosato reached the rank of Ozeki in just nine tournaments from his debut, the fastest time since the Showa era, and in his speech at the Ozeki promotion ceremony he vowed to become "the one and only wrestler." He is aiming to reach the same top rank as his master, Oyakata Nishonoseki (former Yokozuna Kisenosato).