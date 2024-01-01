U.S. Prosecutors Seek 4 Years 9 Months for Ohtani's Former Interpreter

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (News On Japan) - Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, is facing a prison sentence of 4 years and 9 months, along with 3 years of probation, as sought by U.S. prosecutors in a fraud trial.

During the trial, audio evidence presented by prosecutors revealed Mizuhara impersonating Ohtani while speaking to a bank representative.

Bank Representative: "May I have your name, please?"

Mizuhara: "Shohei Ohtani."

Mizuhara has been charged with two crimes, including bank fraud, for allegedly transferring approximately $17 million—equivalent to about 2.7 billion yen—from Ohtani’s account without authorization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles announced on January 23rd that it is seeking not only the prison sentence and probation but also restitution of $17 million to Ohtani.

The sentencing is scheduled for February 6th.

Source: TBS