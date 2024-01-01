Inoue Unfazed as Title Defense Draws Near

TOKYO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Naoya Inoue, the unified world super bantamweight champion across four major boxing organizations, will face Kim Ye-jun, the World Boxing Organization's (WBO) 11th-ranked contender, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 24th.
Both fighters appeared at a press conference in Yokohama on January 22nd. Despite facing a one-month postponement and a last-minute change in opponent, the champion remained unfazed, expressing gratitude to his challenger for stepping up under challenging circumstances.