News On Japan
Travel

Japanese Clinics Gaining Popularity Among Travelers

TOKYO, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - From sudden severe pain during a gourmet-filled trip to chronic illness attacks that medication cannot treat, what kinds of symptoms bring foreign tourists to clinics?

A clinic near Tokyo Station, popular for its multilingual services in English and Chinese, has treated over 10,000 foreign patients in its first year. Many visitors appreciate the accessibility and affordability of care, even for those without insurance, as costs are much lower compared to their home countries.

A wide variety of patients visit these clinics. For example, an American woman traveling with a friend visited the clinic concerned about whether her ear problem would prevent her from flying home in two days. Although the cause of her ear inflammation was unclear, she was prescribed medication, and the doctor’s reassurance helped alleviate her anxiety.

Shortly afterward, the pair returned to the clinic. The woman’s daughter decided she, too, wanted to be checked out for nasal congestion before their flight. Both were amazed by the clinic's efficiency, noting that they were seen within 30 minutes despite not having reservations. They commented that the cost of treatment, though uninsured, was much lower than in the United States, with both treatments totaling only in the 10,000-yen range.

Another case involved an American man dragging his foot into the clinic. The man, who had spent the past few days sightseeing in Asakusa and Ueno, experienced sudden pain in his foot on the third day of his trip. The doctor suspected gout, often caused by excessive consumption of meat, seafood, and alcohol—culinary indulgences the man admitted to during his stay in Japan. The prescribed painkillers worked effectively, allowing him to continue his travels.

A young girl from the U.S., Sophie, also visited the clinic. She had developed a fever while on a family trip to Tokyo. Despite her condition, the family faced a 12-hour flight back to the U.S. the following day. After being diagnosed with a cold, Sophie was prescribed fever reducers and cough medicine, enabling her to make the long journey home.

A particularly severe case involved a French man suffering from Crohn’s disease, a rare illness that causes intense abdominal pain. While the condition has no cure, the clinic provided medication to stabilize his symptoms. Within a week, the man reported significant improvement, even finding the energy to visit Osaka, Hiroshima, and a batting center before returning to Europe.

The clinic staff are committed to providing care to all patients, aiming to ensure that tourists leave with peace of mind and positive memories of their visit to Japan. These clinics are making travel in Japan more comfortable for tourists, turning their health concerns into a memorable part of their journey.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Tops the List for Chinese Tourists During Lunar New Year

As China begins its extended holiday for the Lunar New Year, Japan has emerged as the most popular destination for Chinese travelers this year.

Japanese Clinics Gaining Popularity Among Travelers

From sudden severe pain during a gourmet-filled trip to chronic illness attacks that medication cannot treat, what kinds of symptoms bring foreign tourists to clinics?

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

Man Arrested in Nagano Triple Stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of three individuals in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano City, where one person was killed and two others sustained injuries of varying severity.

How Should Japan Navigate the Second Trump Administration?

Japan is facing critical questions about how to navigate its relationship with the United States following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Yoshiwara: Tracing the Legacy of Japan's Most Famous Prostitution District Walking Tour

On the evening of January 20th, I began my walk at Minowabashi Station, a charming area filled with the nostalgic atmosphere of Japan’s Showa era. (Video Street View Japan)

Part of Japanese Pavilion Unfurled at Expo

A portion of the Japan Pavilion, a government-sponsored exhibit at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, was unveiled to the media on January 26, showcasing the theme of sustainability with displays such as algae-based biofuels and one of the world’s largest Mars-origin meteorites.

Kobe Luminarie Shines Bright in Memory of Earthquake Victims

The Kobe Luminarie, an annual light event commemorating the victims of the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, began on January 24th.

Discover The SECRETS of HIROSHIMA - 3 Day Japan Travel Itinerary

DON'T make this mistake when visiting Hiroshima, most travels only visit two attractions which is depriving yourself of so many hidden and undiscovered GEMS of Hiroshima that it definitely deserves more than just an overnight stay! (Inaka Adventure)

Japan's First Airport Karaoke

Saga Airport has become the first in Japan to introduce karaoke booths, offering passengers a unique way to enjoy their wait before flights.

Riding in a luxury sightseeing train's Japanese-style private room

This time, we experienced a Japanese-style private room on the Kintetsu Express “Shimakaze”. Please join us as we experience a journey in a luxurious space that combines Japanese-style design and comfort. (ITSUKA JAPAN)

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Off the Beaten Path in Nara: Where History Meets Nature – Discover Asuka & Yoshino

Discover the hidden gems of Nara as I explore the historical charm of Asuka and the natural beauty of Yoshino. From ancient temples to stunning mountain scenery, this journey of where old capital used to be takes you off the beaten path to uncover Japan’s rich history and breathtaking landscapes. (Tokyo Kenchan)