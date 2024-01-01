Japanese Clinics Gaining Popularity Among Travelers

TOKYO, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - From sudden severe pain during a gourmet-filled trip to chronic illness attacks that medication cannot treat, what kinds of symptoms bring foreign tourists to clinics?

A clinic near Tokyo Station, popular for its multilingual services in English and Chinese, has treated over 10,000 foreign patients in its first year. Many visitors appreciate the accessibility and affordability of care, even for those without insurance, as costs are much lower compared to their home countries.

A wide variety of patients visit these clinics. For example, an American woman traveling with a friend visited the clinic concerned about whether her ear problem would prevent her from flying home in two days. Although the cause of her ear inflammation was unclear, she was prescribed medication, and the doctor’s reassurance helped alleviate her anxiety.

Shortly afterward, the pair returned to the clinic. The woman’s daughter decided she, too, wanted to be checked out for nasal congestion before their flight. Both were amazed by the clinic's efficiency, noting that they were seen within 30 minutes despite not having reservations. They commented that the cost of treatment, though uninsured, was much lower than in the United States, with both treatments totaling only in the 10,000-yen range.

Another case involved an American man dragging his foot into the clinic. The man, who had spent the past few days sightseeing in Asakusa and Ueno, experienced sudden pain in his foot on the third day of his trip. The doctor suspected gout, often caused by excessive consumption of meat, seafood, and alcohol—culinary indulgences the man admitted to during his stay in Japan. The prescribed painkillers worked effectively, allowing him to continue his travels.

A young girl from the U.S., Sophie, also visited the clinic. She had developed a fever while on a family trip to Tokyo. Despite her condition, the family faced a 12-hour flight back to the U.S. the following day. After being diagnosed with a cold, Sophie was prescribed fever reducers and cough medicine, enabling her to make the long journey home.

A particularly severe case involved a French man suffering from Crohn’s disease, a rare illness that causes intense abdominal pain. While the condition has no cure, the clinic provided medication to stabilize his symptoms. Within a week, the man reported significant improvement, even finding the energy to visit Osaka, Hiroshima, and a batting center before returning to Europe.

The clinic staff are committed to providing care to all patients, aiming to ensure that tourists leave with peace of mind and positive memories of their visit to Japan. These clinics are making travel in Japan more comfortable for tourists, turning their health concerns into a memorable part of their journey.

