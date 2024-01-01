Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

OSAKA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

Previously, the ban on smoking in public areas was limited to six locations, such as Midosuji and the area surrounding JR Osaka Station. However, the city amended its regulations to extend the ban across all districts starting January 27, aiming to improve the city’s environment ahead of the Expo. Violators will face a fine of 1,000 yen.

Although Osaka City has established over 300 designated smoking areas, concerns have been raised about their adequacy.

A user of a smoking area commented, “The number of people using smoking areas has increased by about 1.5 to 2 times. As a smoker, I hope they’ll provide more smoking areas.”

Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama stated, “We will consider the necessary measures moving forward.”

Source: YOMIURI