News On Japan
Travel

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

OSAKA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

Previously, the ban on smoking in public areas was limited to six locations, such as Midosuji and the area surrounding JR Osaka Station. However, the city amended its regulations to extend the ban across all districts starting January 27, aiming to improve the city’s environment ahead of the Expo. Violators will face a fine of 1,000 yen.

Although Osaka City has established over 300 designated smoking areas, concerns have been raised about their adequacy.

A user of a smoking area commented, “The number of people using smoking areas has increased by about 1.5 to 2 times. As a smoker, I hope they’ll provide more smoking areas.”

Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama stated, “We will consider the necessary measures moving forward.”

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

Man Arrested in Nagano Triple Stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of three individuals in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano City, where one person was killed and two others sustained injuries of varying severity.

How Should Japan Navigate the Second Trump Administration?

Japan is facing critical questions about how to navigate its relationship with the United States following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president.

BOJ Raises Policy Rate to 0.5%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to raise its policy interest rate from an annualized 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. This marks the first rate hike in six months and appears aimed at correcting the historically weak yen.

Severe Rice Shortage Looms in Japan

Japan is facing an unprecedented rice shortage, with recent data highlighting alarming supply-demand imbalances in the domestic market. The Agricultural Newspaper reported on January 10 that the DI (Demand-Supply Index), a measure of rice market balance, reached a record high of 80. This figure indicates a critical shortfall in rice availability, surpassing even last year's levels when supermarket shelves were emptied.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Part of Japanese Pavilion Unfurled at Expo

A portion of the Japan Pavilion, a government-sponsored exhibit at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, was unveiled to the media on January 26, showcasing the theme of sustainability with displays such as algae-based biofuels and one of the world’s largest Mars-origin meteorites.

Kobe Luminarie Shines Bright in Memory of Earthquake Victims

The Kobe Luminarie, an annual light event commemorating the victims of the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, began on January 24th.

Discover The SECRETS of HIROSHIMA - 3 Day Japan Travel Itinerary

DON'T make this mistake when visiting Hiroshima, most travels only visit two attractions which is depriving yourself of so many hidden and undiscovered GEMS of Hiroshima that it definitely deserves more than just an overnight stay! (Inaka Adventure)

Japan's First Airport Karaoke

Saga Airport has become the first in Japan to introduce karaoke booths, offering passengers a unique way to enjoy their wait before flights.

Riding in a luxury sightseeing train's Japanese-style private room

This time, we experienced a Japanese-style private room on the Kintetsu Express “Shimakaze”. Please join us as we experience a journey in a luxurious space that combines Japanese-style design and comfort. (ITSUKA JAPAN)

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Off the Beaten Path in Nara: Where History Meets Nature – Discover Asuka & Yoshino

Discover the hidden gems of Nara as I explore the historical charm of Asuka and the natural beauty of Yoshino. From ancient temples to stunning mountain scenery, this journey of where old capital used to be takes you off the beaten path to uncover Japan’s rich history and breathtaking landscapes. (Tokyo Kenchan)

Kyoto Train Transformed Into Fashion Runway

Unused hotel linens, such as sheets, were transformed into wedding dresses for a sustainability-themed fashion show held on Sunday.