Nishiyama Falls Short of Becoming First Female Shogi Pro

OSAKA, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Tomoka Nishiyama, a 29-year-old holder of three women's shogi titles, faced the final match of the professional shogi qualification series on January 22nd at the Kansai Shogi Hall in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture.

Competing against Kanta Sakujo, a 26-year-old fourth-dan professional, Nishiyama was defeated, concluding the five-match series with a record of two wins and three losses. As a result, she did not qualify to become the first female professional shogi player.

Following the match, Nishiyama expressed her thoughts during a press conference. "I was fortunate to make it to the final match. I’ve worked hard to play shogi in a way I can be proud of, and I’ve gained a lot from this experience. It was a fulfilling journey," she remarked, her disappointment evident but tempered by a sense of accomplishment.

Source: Kyodo