Politics | Feb 19

Public Support for Political Parties Hits 11-Year Low

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - In a public opinion poll conducted by NNN and Yomiuri Shimbun from February 16 to 18, 52 percent of respondents said they did not support any political party, a 4-point increase from the previous January survey.

This marks the first time "no party support" has exceeded 50% since November 2012, during the final phase of the Democratic Party of Japan's administration.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) saw a 1-point decrease from the January survey to 24%, the lowest since its return to power in 2012.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan stood at 5%, Nippon Ishin no Kai at 4%, Komeito at 4%, the Japanese Communist Party at 2%, and the Democratic Party for the People at 2%. No respondents expressed support for the Party to Realize Free Education.

Reiwa Shinsengumi had 2% support, while the Social Democratic Party and Sanseito both had 0%.

In light of the political funding scandal involving LDP factions, 81% believed that strict measures should be taken against Abe faction executives involved in the incident.

Regarding the LDP's investigation into undeclared political funds, 77% thought it would not lead to a full understanding of the issue.

As for the dissolution of factions such as the Abe, Kishida, and Nikai factions, 76% did not believe it would restore trust in the LDP.

Regarding explanations to the public by faction executives, 93% felt they were insufficient, nearly unchanged from 92% in the January survey.

Support for the Kishida cabinet remained at 24%, tied for the lowest since the administration's inception.

When asked who is suitable for the next LDP president, former Secretary-General Ishiba was at 21%, former Environment Minister Koizumi at 17%, and Digital Minister Kono at 10%.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa rose to fourth place with 8%, while Prime Minister Kishida was tied for sixth place at 4%.

Regarding the government's proposal for a child-rearing support fund, with an average monthly burden of less than ¥500 per person, 60% did not approve of the plan.

Source: NNN

Earthquake Victims in Greenhouses Battle the Heat

Temperatures across Japan on Sunday, February 18, soared to levels typical of March or April. In Ishikawa Prefecture, which suffered damage from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the mercury rose, forcing evacuees in plastic greenhouses to take measures against the heat.

Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" Triumphs at Annie Awards

At the Annie Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, known as the Academy Awards of the animation industry, Hayao Miyazaki's film "The Boy and the Heron" received the Storyboard and Character Animation awards.

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

