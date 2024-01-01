Public Support for Political Parties Hits 11-Year Low

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - In a public opinion poll conducted by NNN and Yomiuri Shimbun from February 16 to 18, 52 percent of respondents said they did not support any political party, a 4-point increase from the previous January survey.

This marks the first time "no party support" has exceeded 50% since November 2012, during the final phase of the Democratic Party of Japan's administration.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) saw a 1-point decrease from the January survey to 24%, the lowest since its return to power in 2012.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan stood at 5%, Nippon Ishin no Kai at 4%, Komeito at 4%, the Japanese Communist Party at 2%, and the Democratic Party for the People at 2%. No respondents expressed support for the Party to Realize Free Education.

Reiwa Shinsengumi had 2% support, while the Social Democratic Party and Sanseito both had 0%.

In light of the political funding scandal involving LDP factions, 81% believed that strict measures should be taken against Abe faction executives involved in the incident.

Regarding the LDP's investigation into undeclared political funds, 77% thought it would not lead to a full understanding of the issue.

As for the dissolution of factions such as the Abe, Kishida, and Nikai factions, 76% did not believe it would restore trust in the LDP.

Regarding explanations to the public by faction executives, 93% felt they were insufficient, nearly unchanged from 92% in the January survey.

Support for the Kishida cabinet remained at 24%, tied for the lowest since the administration's inception.

When asked who is suitable for the next LDP president, former Secretary-General Ishiba was at 21%, former Environment Minister Koizumi at 17%, and Digital Minister Kono at 10%.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa rose to fourth place with 8%, while Prime Minister Kishida was tied for sixth place at 4%.

Regarding the government's proposal for a child-rearing support fund, with an average monthly burden of less than ¥500 per person, 60% did not approve of the plan.

