Sports | Feb 19

Hideki Matsuyama Secures His 9th Victory in the U.S. Golf Tour After Two Years

California, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama claimed his ninth career victory on the American Tour on Sunday, marking his first win in two years.

The event took place in California, where the final round was held on February 18th. Starting the day six shots behind the leader in seventh place, Matsuyama made a stunning comeback, improving his score by nine strokes to finish at 17-under-par, securing a dramatic victory. This triumph represents his first on the American Tour in two years and his ninth overall win.

Source: NHK

