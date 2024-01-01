TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - A new adventure unfolds on Future Island "Egghead," home to the lab of genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk. What awaits the Straw Hat Crew there?
Source: Netflix
A massive Taiwanese semiconductor company has made its way into a town in Kumamoto Prefecture with a population of 43,000. The arrival of this global semiconductor giant, indispensable in many products from IT devices to household appliances, is bringing significant changes to the town's lifestyle and economy.
An ultra-luxury tower mansion in Umeda, Osaka, with apartments priced as high as 2.5 billion yen ($16.6 million), has seen a surge in popularity, with a lottery held on Monday to determine prospective buyers.
Following last year's "Egg Shock," there is now concern over the recent price increases of tomato products such as ketchup and whole tomatoes, with the term "Tomato Shock" being used by some in the restaurant industry to describe the new reality.
Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.
Starting April, some major fast-food chains, including McDonald's Japan, will begin charging for bags at select locations. McDonald's Japan has announced that starting April, 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture will introduce a fee of 5 yen per bag for customers who use shopping bags.