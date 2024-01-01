Hokkaido Proposes Accommodation Tax

SAPPORO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido has drafted a proposal for an "accommodation tax" to be levied on guests staying at hotels and inns, with charges ranging from 100 to 500 yen depending on the accommodation rate.

Sapporo City is also considering a plan to tax accommodation rates, with a 200-yen tax for rates under 50,000 yen. If both taxes are officially implemented, a person staying in a hotel in Sapporo City for less than 20,000 yen per night would pay a total accommodation tax of 300 yen.

Source: TV Tokyo BIZ