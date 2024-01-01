Politics | Feb 24

Former PM Celebrates 100th Birthday

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who was born in Oita Prefecture and served as the 81st Prime Minister in 1994, will celebrate his 100th birthday on the 3rd of next month.

On the 23rd, four people, including Meiji University alumni Mr. Kitaono, visited Murayama's home in Oita City to celebrate his 100th birthday.

"You have 100 years of newspapers since your father was born."

Former Prime Minister Murayama: "That's amazing."

He was presented with 100 years' worth of newspaper articles dated on his birthday. Former Prime Minister Murayama read them eagerly.

Chairman of the Meiji University Alumni Association, Mr. Kitaono: "His back isn't bent, and though his hearing is failing, I'm relieved to see him so healthy."

After the visit, former Prime Minister Murayama bid farewell to his visiting juniors with a smile.

Source: NNN

MORE Politics NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

TSMC Opens First Factory in Japan

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC's first factory in Japan is set to open today, February 24, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Golden Toilet Symbolizes Era of Excess

As the Nikkei reaches historic highs, investors are reminiscent of the last time the market reached such dizzy heights in 1989, the end of an era as Heisei began, marked by the emergence of the Recruit scandal, considered the largest corruption scandal in the post-war era, leading to the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Takeshita.

Chilly Start to Long Weekend

The first day of the three-day weekend on February 23rd saw Tokyo's city center experiencing its coldest day of the season with a high of just 4C. Tourist spots are beginning to see snow accumulation.

Three-Day Weekend's "Must-Visit Spots"

While mid-winter weather has again descended on the Kanto region of Japan, with some areas now covered in snow, cherry blossom spots are already reaching their peak just before the three-day weekend starting on February 23.

Japan's Defense Debate: Exporting the Next-Generation Fighter Jet

The first-ever discussion between the executives of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito has been held on whether to allow the export of defense equipment, including the "next-generation fighter jet" being developed by Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, to third countries.

FOLLOW US
         