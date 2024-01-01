ME:I Look to the Future

TOKYO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - The new girl group ME:I has released their "Debut Concept Trailer," starting with the image of a distant shining planet, accompanied by the words, "It seems like we all had the same dream."

The video then showcases the 11 member each in different locations, yet all looking in the same direction, reflecting on their future. The trailer embodies the concept behind ME:I's name, representing "the future idols of a new generation in Japan," filled with a sense of the near future.

The video also contains messages that resonate with the fan name "YOU:ME", which implies "ME:I will give YOU:ME (dreams) to the fans" and "YOU represents the fans, ME represents the members, walking together." This aligns with the conveyed message that ME:I and their fans will embark on a journey together.

Looking ahead, ME:I's activities include their first fan concert "2024 ME:I LAUNCHING SHOW ME:I CONIC" scheduled for March 27th and 28th at Tokyo Garden Theater in Tokyo, and March 30th and 31st at OOKINI Arena Maishima in Osaka. They also plan to release their major debut single on April 17th, with more details to be announced soon.

