Chiaki Mayumura Transforms into Villain's Bodyguard in 'Hard-Boiled Recipe'

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Suspense action film "Hard-Boiled Recipe," featuring singer-songwriter and track maker idol Chiaki Mayumura, is set to be released on April 26th in Tokyo's Cinemart Shinjuku and other theaters nationwide. Along with the trailer, a poster visual by illustrator Yoshihito Sugawara and new still photos have been revealed.

"Hard-Boiled Recipe" revolves around a girl whose profession is to serve as a bodyguard for villains. The film depicts her protecting a female courier involved in dark dealings. Chiaki Mayumura plays the girl, while Luna Fujimoto, known for "Blade of the 47 Ronin," stars as the courier.

The trailer, edited by director Matsuura, has been released on YouTube, showcasing the story surrounding a dark deal worth billions.

Chiaki Mayumura, who also serves as the executive producer, commented, "Director Matsuura has created another incredible work. After watching it, your brain will be in full-throttle excitement, and you'll find it impossible to stop thinking." Matsuura added, "I hope you enjoy the interplay between the actors, all of whom are suited to playing quirky villains."

The film is part of the lineup for "MOOSIC LAB 2024," a project that showcases the intersection of music and film. Chiaki Mayumura has previously collaborated with director Matsuura on music videos, live concert visuals, and fan club exclusive movies, demonstrating their flexible and imaginative partnership.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the thrill and action that "Hard-Boiled Recipe" promises to deliver.

Source: Natalie