Nadeshiko Japan's Bold Vision for Women's Soccer

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Nadeshiko Japan has secured their ticket to Paris with gritty, united team play.

The venue for the first leg of the final qualifier was changed from Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, to Saudi Arabia, which was announced only three days before the match. While North Korea had prepared for the match with a long-term training camp in a relatively warm area of China, Japan struggled with the change of venue, causing delays in the integration of overseas-based players and preventing satisfactory preparations.

The first leg was a tough draw In the first leg, North Korea, having studied Japan's play, adopted an unexpected defensive strategy, and Japan barely managed to create any chances, resulting in a draw.

Japan seemed less than perfect in tactical penetration and player conditioning compared to North Korea.

Formation changes for the second leg Then, with only three days until the second leg, Japan changed their formation to a three-back defense line to increase the number of attackers. The team chose a strategy that involved the side players actively joining the attack. However, what led to the victory was not just these tactical changes, but the "determination to win" shared among the players.

Hana Takahashi pushes in the first goal with gritty play In the 26th minute of the first half, Hikaru Kitagawa, who was selected to start, connected a free kick, and after Mina Tanaka's header shot was repelled by the crossbar, Hana Takahashi pushed in the ball with a gritty effort to take the lead.

Goalkeeper Annya Yamashita shows great defense On defense, goalkeeper Annya Yamashita made a big play by just managing to clear an opponent's shot off the goal line, and the defense put their bodies on the line to protect the goal. After the match, captain Saki Kumagai looked relieved as she reflected on the game.

Captain Saki Kumagai: "I'm not usually a fan of just saying it's all about fighting spirit, but today, I think the whole team confirmed their desire to win before the game and managed to bring that to our play."

After the 2011 World Cup victory, which sparked the "Nadeshiko fever," Japanese women's soccer experienced a decline, missing out on the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 after losing in the Asian final qualifiers.

On this day, 27,777 spectators visited the National Stadium. It was unusual for a domestic game of "Nadeshiko Japan" to attract over 20,000 spectators. In front of a large crowd, the players of "Nadeshiko Japan" showed spirited play, and this victory was not only about securing a spot in the Paris Olympics but also a significant win that sheds light on the revival of popularity for women's soccer.

Source: NHK