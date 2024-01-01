TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - February 29th is known as "Amicable Divorce Day" in Japan, a leap year day, when some couples choose to have a "divorce ceremony" to mark their separation.

Today is Amicable Divorce Day: What is a "Divorce Ceremony"?

Firstly, Amicable Divorce Day is based on the play on words "blessings for both" in Japanese 「2人に福あれ」, corresponding to February 29th. A divorce ceremony is where a couple announces their divorce in front of family and friends, signifying a fresh start. Since 2009, over 750 couples have had such ceremonies, with many being in their 50s.

Reasons for holding a divorce ceremony include wanting to draw a line under the marriage and informing those who attended the wedding about the divorce. Other benefits include publicly announcing the reason for the divorce, which can prevent confusion, and maintaining good relations with the ex-partner's friends, as it's an amicable separation.

How is a Divorce Ceremony Conducted?

The ceremony has unique terms:

"Former groom" instead of "groom"

"Former bride" instead of "bride"

"Separator" instead of "matchmaker"

In a simulated ceremony, the former bride and groom enter, and the host explains the reason for their divorce. They each give a speech, followed by the "separator," who usually has divorce experience. A key part of the ceremony is crushing the wedding rings together as a "final joint task." The event concludes with a meal, similar to a wedding reception.

Unexpected Incidents and Cases Where Couples Didn't Proceed with the Divorce

The cost of a divorce ceremony ranges from 50,000 to 200,000 yen, with attendees typically giving 5,000 to 10,000 yen as a gift. However, there have been rare incidents, such as a former groom introducing a new partner during the ceremony.

Chisa Saikawa, a 46-year-old planning her divorce ceremony, decided to divorce after feeling out of place in her role as a stay-at-home mom. She wants to live independently and not show her children a life where she's not true to herself. Her youngest son supports her decision, saying it's a good time for a fresh start before he enters middle school.

Interestingly, out of 750 couples, 15 decided not to file for divorce after the ceremony. In one case, a couple couldn't crush their wedding rings, no matter how hard they tried.

Source: TBS