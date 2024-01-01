Travel | Mar 17

Ghibli Park's 'Valley of Witches' Opens to Fanfare

AICHI, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - Ghibli Park has unveiled its new area, 'Witch Valley,' on Saturday, drawing in hordes of fans eager to experience the magic.

The fifth area of Ghibli Park, 'Valley of Witches,' was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by Goro Miyazaki, director at Studio Ghibli, among others, on the morning of the 16th.

'Valley of Witches' is themed around films like 'Kiki's Delivery Service' and 'Howl's Moving Castle,' featuring a European-style townscape. It also introduces the park's first attractions, including a merry-go-round.

With the opening of 'Valley of Witches,' Ghibli Park, located in Aichi Prefecture, is now fully operational. The park opened at 10 a.m., bustling with Ghibli fans dressed as characters from the studio's films.

Director Goro Miyazaki expressed, "I am filled with the hope that people will continue to love the entire Ghibli Park, including the newly completed Valley of Witches, for a long time."

Ghibli Park Website

Source: FNN

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Ghibli Park's 'Valley of Witches' Opens to Fanfare

Ghibli Park has unveiled its new area, 'Witch Valley,' on Saturday, drawing in hordes of fans eager to experience the magic.

Exploring Osaka's Historic Nipponbashi Tool District

Osaka's Nipponbashi Tool District boasts a history even longer than Tokyo's Kappabashi, renowned for its unique shop owners and innovative gadgets, attracting foreign visitors who rave about their finds.

Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension Opens

The Hokuriku Shinkansen's Kanazawa-Tsuruga section opened on Saturday morning, now connecting Tokyo Station to Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture in as little as three hours.

Lid Comes Off Toilet-Shaped Japanese Sweet

A Japanese sweet shaped like a toilet has customers licking the bowl for more.

Tokyo's New Chinatown

A residential district in northeast Tokyo is currently undergoing a reformation, with rows of authentic Chinese restaurants, Chinese-style hair salons, and supermarkets displaying signs exclusively in Chinese.

FOLLOW US
         