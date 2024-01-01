Ghibli Park's 'Valley of Witches' Opens to Fanfare

AICHI, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - Ghibli Park has unveiled its new area, 'Witch Valley,' on Saturday, drawing in hordes of fans eager to experience the magic.

The fifth area of Ghibli Park, 'Valley of Witches,' was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by Goro Miyazaki, director at Studio Ghibli, among others, on the morning of the 16th.

'Valley of Witches' is themed around films like 'Kiki's Delivery Service' and 'Howl's Moving Castle,' featuring a European-style townscape. It also introduces the park's first attractions, including a merry-go-round.

With the opening of 'Valley of Witches,' Ghibli Park, located in Aichi Prefecture, is now fully operational. The park opened at 10 a.m., bustling with Ghibli fans dressed as characters from the studio's films.

Director Goro Miyazaki expressed, "I am filled with the hope that people will continue to love the entire Ghibli Park, including the newly completed Valley of Witches, for a long time."

Source: FNN