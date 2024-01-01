Entertainment | Mar 18

Movie 'La Campanella' Begins Shooting in Saga City

SAGA, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The film 'La Campanella' began production on Sunday with actor Tsuyoshi Ihara and crew arriving at Togari Fishing Port in Saga City to shoot the first scenes.

Bidding farewell to the locals, the team set off to the Ariake Sea.

Based on the true story of Yoshiaki Tokunaga (63), a nori fisherman from Saga City, who took on the challenge of playing the piano piece 'La Campanella,' considered difficult even for professionals, Ihara takes on the lead role in this film.

On the first day of shooting, scenes of setting up poles for nori fishing were filmed with actor Atsushi Ogata, who plays Ihara's son.

Filming is scheduled to continue along the Ariake Sea coast until mid-next month, with the film set to be released in the fall of this year.

