Mystery Novel Becomes Summer Anime Sensation

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - This July, the eagerly awaited anime "Small-Town Folk Series" will start its broadcast, bringing to life the peculiar and tumultuous school days of two high school students aspiring to live modestly. Despite their intentions, they find themselves entangled in one mysterious incident after another.

The series explores whether these two can ever achieve the tranquil days they long for. Originating from a youth mystery novel series that has surpassed 800,000 copies in total sales, this adaptation into anime has been highly anticipated by fans.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: ANN

