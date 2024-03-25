Sports | Mar 26

Spring Sumo Tournament Showcases Rising Stars

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - The Grand Sumo Yokozuna Deliberation Council convened, and Chairman Masayuki Yamauchi reflected on the spring tournament, where the performance of young wrestlers like Tsunofuji, who achieved the first championship as a new top-division wrestler in 110 years, stood out, saying, "The future of sumo is becoming very bright."

The Yokozuna Deliberation Council met on the evening of the 25th at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, after which Chairman Yamauchi held a press conference.

In the spring tournament, 24-year-old Tsunofuji claimed a historic championship as a newly promoted top-division wrestler, the first in 110 years, while 23-year-old Daieinosato achieved double-digit wins for the second consecutive tournament, highlighting the notable performances of young wrestlers. Regarding the young wrestlers' bouts in the spring tournament, Chairman Yamauchi praised their efforts, saying, "They faced their opponents squarely and honorably, with absolutely flawless sumo. Particularly, the sumo displayed by Tsunofuji on the final day was truly magnificent. The future of sumo is becoming very bright."

On the other hand, he commented on the absence of top-ranking wrestlers in the championship race towards the end of the tournament, "The sumo community is structured with the Yokozuna and Ozeki at the top, followed by the rest of the rankings. It was regrettable that the Yokozuna had to withdraw partway through, and the Ozeki group lacked vigor and performed poorly. For the next tournament, I earnestly hope to see a resurgence from the Yokozuna and Ozeki, as well as strong efforts from the San'yaku wrestlers."

Regarding Yokozuna Terunofuji, who aimed for his tenth championship but had to withdraw from the seventh day due to a back injury, Chairman Yamauchi stated, "By winning the previous tournament, he fulfilled more than his responsibility, and by participating in this tournament, he showed a very responsible attitude befitting a Yokozuna. Looking forward to the next tournament and beyond, we hope for and expect his recovery."

Source: NHK

