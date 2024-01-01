Singer-Songwriter miwa to Release New Album

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Singer-songwriter miwa is set to release her new album "7th" on May 29th. This will be her first original album release since "Sparkle" in February 2022, marking a return after approximately two years.

The upcoming album includes her latest hit "Soredemo Tada," which gained popularity as the theme song for the Nippon Television drama series "Chūbō no Arisu," along with previously released tie-up songs and new tracks. The album will be available in three editions: a complete production limited edition, a first press limited edition, and a regular edition.

Additionally, miwa will embark on a nationwide tour titled "7th" in May and June. General ticket sales for the tour will start on April 13th.

The tour schedule includes performances at Zepp DiverCity (TOKYO) on May 17th, Zepp Fukuoka on May 29th, Zepp Namba (OSAKA) on May 31st, and Zepp Nagoya on June 2nd.

