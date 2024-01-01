Australian Climber Survives 40-Second Slide Down Japanese Mountain

Niigata, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - An Aussie man who slid down a snowy mountain was captured on video experiencing a terrifying 40-second slide down a steep slope in Niigata.

Stefan Bartolo, an Australian with a passion for mountain climbing, recalls the moment he narrowly escaped death. On February 24, while climbing a snowy mountain in Niigata Prefecture and walking near the summit, the ground beneath his feet suddenly gave way.

The ensuing moments saw him sliding down the steep slope, finally coming to a halt about 40 seconds later. "Initially, I tried to stop myself as much as possible. But then I realized trying to stop might actually make things worse, like getting buried, so I let myself slide. Miraculously, I came out unscathed, which was a relief."

The distance of the slide was estimated to be between 300 to 500 meters. Miraculously, he sustained no injuries.

Source: ANN