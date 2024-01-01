Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Apr 17

Office Furniture Giant Itoki Fights for AI Talent

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - As the competition for AI talent intensifies, an office furniture manufacturer has launched a new internship program aimed at recruiting students studying AI and related fields.

The leading office furniture company, Itoki, has formed a partnership with Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Vietnam's top science university, to host student interns.

The program offers a one-month vocational experience where students specializing in IT and related fields can earn academic credits.

Yamamura Yoshihito, HR Director at Itoki, commented on the initiative: "We are actively recruiting, including AI talents, and there's no doubt that the competition for acquisition is getting fierce."

The company, which provides services that digitize office operations using AI, has identified the securing of AI and digital talent as a significant challenge.

In July, the company plans to welcome approximately ten student interns from Vietnam.

Source: ANN

MORE Web3 NEWS

OpenAI Sets Up Shop in Tokyo

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI "ChatGPT," established its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday, it's first strategic foothold in the region.

Adastria Launches Pioneering Metaverse Fashion Sales Service

A groundbreaking platform has been launched in the metaverse, allowing companies and individual creators to open virtual stores.

Shonen Jump+ Offers Limited-Time AI Translation Service for Global Readers

Shueisha and Al jointly launched a new service on Friday, April 12, called MANGA Plus Universe by SHUEISHA, which allows readers from around the world to discuss Shonen Jump+ titles through AI translation.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Team Reveals Olympic Sportswear

With only 100 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams showed off their official sportswear in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Snake Found on Tokaido Shinkansen

A snake was discovered aboard a Tokaido Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station on Tuesday afternoon, delaying departure by 17-minutes.

Victim Identified in Gruesome Tochigi Discovery

One of the two charred bodies found on a riverbank in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, has been identified as a 55-year-old man.

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

FOLLOW US
         