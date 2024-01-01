Office Furniture Giant Itoki Fights for AI Talent

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - As the competition for AI talent intensifies, an office furniture manufacturer has launched a new internship program aimed at recruiting students studying AI and related fields.

The leading office furniture company, Itoki, has formed a partnership with Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Vietnam's top science university, to host student interns.

The program offers a one-month vocational experience where students specializing in IT and related fields can earn academic credits.

Yamamura Yoshihito, HR Director at Itoki, commented on the initiative: "We are actively recruiting, including AI talents, and there's no doubt that the competition for acquisition is getting fierce."

The company, which provides services that digitize office operations using AI, has identified the securing of AI and digital talent as a significant challenge.

In July, the company plans to welcome approximately ten student interns from Vietnam.

Source: ANN