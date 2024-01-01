The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

TOKYO, May 06 (News On Japan) - In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

With the aim of addressing urban challenges such as traffic congestion and aging populations while creating a sustainable society, the exhibition brought together over 120 cutting-edge technologies from around the world.

Among the exhibits were the "JobyS4 (flying taxi)," approximately 13 meters in length, aiming for practical use by the late 2020s, and the "Tsunaguruma (future festival float)," designed for future festivals, which can be pulled by around four adults with electric assistance.

One attendee remarked, "Some of the technologies showcased here seem like they could be implemented and integrated into our daily lives."

The venue also featured a section where visitors could experience even more advanced technologies, including the "Fiberion," a humanoid robot measuring approximately 2.5 meters in height and weighing 400 kilograms.

Equipped with devices attached to the arms, users can move the robot's arms freely. It's said to transform from humanoid to vehicle form as well...

Hirokazu Oji from the Hero Technology Research Institute commented, "It may have various applications such as disaster rescue due to its humanoid shape, but the significance lies in its ability to transform into a car and drive itself to the site."

Meanwhile, development of flying car simulators, rapidly progressing towards practical use, was showcased at the event. Visitors could experience flying over Tokyo using VR technology.

Other attractions included a camera capable of capturing the entire body and creating a 3D model, filling attendees with visions of future Tokyo.

Regarding the purpose of the event, Tokyo's Policy Planning Bureau, represented by Tomoyuki Yokoyama, stated, "We hope that as technology evolves, people will gradually engage in sustainable initiatives in their daily lives. Through this, we want people to feel that the world is becoming a better place."

Source: FNN