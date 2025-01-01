News On Japan
Osaka Installs 2-Meter Fence Under Glico Sign

OSAKA, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Construction has begun on a fence under the Glico sign in Osaka's Minami district, known as 'Gurishita,' to prevent loitering and address crime-related issues.

The pedestrian space beneath the iconic Glico billboard, a popular gathering spot for young people, including minors, has seen a rise in incidents involving crime and disturbances both day and night.

In response, Osaka City commenced the installation of a two-meter-high fence on March 12th to discourage prolonged gatherings. While maintaining a walkway for pedestrians, the structure is designed to eliminate spaces where people can lean or sit, thereby reducing the likelihood of loitering.

The city aims to complete the installation by the end of March. At the same time, it is working with NPOs to secure accommodations and provide support for young people with nowhere else to go.

Source: YOMIURI

