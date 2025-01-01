Meet the Robots of Tomorrow at Expo 2025

OSAKA, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Visitors to the Osaka-Kansai Expo will get a glimpse of the future through an innovative pavilion featuring cutting-edge robots. The 'Future of Life' pavilion, designed with water flowing along its four walls, was unveiled on February 19th, showcasing three guiding robots named Panji, Petra, and Punica. These robots will assist visitors inside the pavilion.

Hiroshi Ishiguro, a leading robotics expert and professor at Osaka University, has developed the pavilion, where a total of 20 advanced robots will be on display at all times. The exhibition is divided into three sections, one of which offers an immersive experience of society 50 years from now, featuring highly realistic androids that closely resemble humans.

Ishiguro expressed his hopes for the exhibit, saying: "If visitors leave with the inspiration to create this kind of future, we can leave behind a significant legacy."

Source: MBS