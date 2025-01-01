One Month to Expo: Just 20% of Overseas Pavilions Completed

OSAKA, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - With one month to go until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, construction work is accelerating at the venue as delays in pavilion building continue to pose challenges.

The Expo’s symbolic “Grand Roof Ring,” made of cedar and cypress, emits a pleasant wooden aroma when standing underneath. Spanning two kilometers, it provides shelter from rain and heat. Just outside the ring is the "Shine Hat," an event space with a distinctive gold-colored roof, where the opening ceremony will take place. With construction completed, it now awaits visitors.

Inside the ring, where overseas pavilions are set to be built, construction is still ongoing. Heavy machinery and workers remain on-site, highlighting the delay in pavilion completion. The "Type A" pavilions, which are independently built by participating countries, have faced significant setbacks. As of March 10th, only eight of the 42 pavilions—just 20%—have received completion certification.

As a mix of anticipation and concern surrounds the event, the final push is underway to meet the opening deadline in one month.

Meanwhile, efforts to promote the Expo are taking place at Kansai International Airport. Passengers on a flight bound for Beijing were handed pamphlets, while airport staff carrying signs reading "Enjoy! Expo" and "One Month to Go" sent them off in a celebratory mood.

Source: ABCTVnews