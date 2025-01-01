A Journey Through Nagahama: Tracing the Legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi

Shiga, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Nagahama, a city steeped in history and culture, is home to numerous sites connected to the legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi. From Nagahama Castle, where visitors can view Hideyoshi’s handwritten documents and the scenery he once gazed upon, to Kunitomo, a major center of firearm production that supported Japan’s unification, the area offers a rich tapestry of historical insights.

The journey begins at the reconstructed Nagahama Castle, situated on the shores of Lake Biwa. While historical records of the original castle’s structure are scarce, the current three-tiered, five-story keep was rebuilt 423 years ago in response to local demand for a monument honoring Hideyoshi’s legacy. From the top floor, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Mount Ibuki, standing at 1,377 meters, its snow-capped peaks creating a breathtaking backdrop.

Inside the castle, exhibitions detail Hideyoshi’s governance of Nagahama, including his economic policies such as free trade zones and tax exemptions, which spurred local commerce and transformed the town into a bustling economic hub. Among the many artifacts on display are replicas of Hideyoshi’s personal armor and lacquered war fans used by his military commanders.

Next, the investigation leads to Kunitomo, once a thriving center of firearm production. The Kunitomo Firearm Museum showcases an extensive collection of antique guns, revealing the area’s role in shaping Japan’s military history. During the Edo period, Kunitomo was one of Japan’s two largest gun manufacturing centers, with over 70 forges and 500 skilled craftsmen producing high-quality firearms. Some of these weapons were used by Oda Nobunaga and Hideyoshi in their military campaigns.

Moving on, the Nagahama Hikiyama Museum introduces visitors to the city’s renowned Hikiyama Festival, one of Japan’s three major float festivals alongside Kyoto’s Gion Festival and Takayama’s Festival. The origins of this spectacular event trace back to Hideyoshi, who distributed sake to the townspeople in celebration of his newborn son. This gesture led to the creation of the festival’s magnificent Hikiyama floats, elaborately decorated and known as ‘moving museums.’ The museum permanently exhibits two of these stunning floats, showcasing their intricate craftsmanship and historical significance.

A short walk from the museum leads to Kurokabe Square, a preserved historic district along the former Hokkokukaidō route, which connected the Hokuriku region with Kyoto and Osaka. Among its highlights is the Kurokabe Glass Museum, housed in a former bank from the Meiji era. This establishment, known as the ‘Black Wall Bank,’ has been restored to its original charm and now showcases a variety of exquisite glassworks.

Near Nagahama Station, visitors can also explore Japan’s oldest surviving train station building. Built in 1882, the Former Nagahama Station served as a crucial hub on the country’s early railway network. Now operating as the Nagahama Railway Square, the site offers insights into Japan’s railway history, including exhibits on the nation’s first rail-connected ferry system, which transported passengers across Lake Biwa before the full railway line to Kyoto was completed.

Finally, the journey concludes at the Nagahama Bonbai Exhibition, held at the historic Keiun-kan villa, which once hosted Emperor Meiji during his travels. This seasonal event features meticulously cultivated plum bonsai trees, some over 400 years old, displaying stunning blossoms against the aged trunks—a testament to the enduring beauty of nature.

Nagahama, a city shaped by Hideyoshi’s vision, continues to captivate visitors with its rich historical legacy, cultural treasures, and breathtaking landscapes. Whether exploring the castle, admiring antique firearms, or marveling at delicate plum blossoms, a visit to Nagahama offers an unforgettable journey through time.

