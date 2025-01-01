Australia's Expo Pavilion Offers Immersive Nature

OSAKA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - With only a few days left before the opening of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, the Australia Pavilion stands out as one of the most immersive and engaging experiences, offering a journey through the country's rainforests, wildlife encounters, and even a taste of its more adventurous cuisine.

From the outside, the Australia Pavilion already sets the tone with eye-catching displays and colorful animal sculptures, including a striking pink emu. Positioned near the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the Australian exhibit operates under the theme "Chasing the Sun" and invites visitors into an environment that mirrors the country’s wild landscapes. At the central plaza, the official mascot, Koko-chan, energizes the crowd with playful dancing, while a large stage hosts public events designed for audience participation.

Inside the pavilion, the atmosphere shifts into a dimly lit forest setting filled with recreated trees and plants. Visitors can spot realistic models of native animals such as cockatoos and koalas, which appear unexpectedly among the trees. These small surprises add an element of exploration to the experience. Indigenous Australian culture is also represented, with tree carvings inspired by traditional Aboriginal art, though the specific meanings remain known only to the communities from which they originate.

As visitors move forward, the exhibit opens up to a vast space meant to simulate the Australian night sky. Projected visuals tell the story of the emu, one of the largest birds in the world and an emblem of Australia. The display highlights how, unlike many species, it is the male emu that cares for the young. The storytelling is both educational and visually stunning, enhancing the overall immersive quality of the pavilion.

The final section features a 360-degree projection of Australia’s turquoise seas and rugged coastline, surrounding guests with panoramic views that transition like scenes from a cinematic travelogue. This area gives visitors the sensation of being transported into another world, with high-definition visuals that change dynamically, encouraging guests to linger and take it all in.

Adding a unique culinary element to the experience, the adjacent café offers traditional Australian food, including rare items not commonly found in Japan. One of the highlights is a crocodile fillet roll, which resembles a sandwich filled with lemon mayonnaise-marinated crocodile meat. The flavor is described as mild and reminiscent of chicken, with a tender texture and no gamey aftertaste. The café also serves Lamingtons, a beloved Australian dessert made with sponge cake, chocolate coating, coconut flakes, and a strawberry filling. The sweet treat offers a soft and fragrant finish to the pavilion experience.

The Australia Pavilion and its café are both open without reservations, making them easily accessible to all visitors. With its immersive natural displays, cultural touchpoints, and unique dining options, the pavilion provides a comprehensive and memorable glimpse into the spirit of Australia.

