Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Apr 24

Yokosuka City Embraces AI to Broadcast Information in English

KANAGAWA, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Yokosuka City in Kanagawa Prefecture has launched a new initiative to disseminate information in English using generative AI technology.

Katsuaki Uechi, the mayor of Yokosuka City, who does not speak fluent English, has been portrayed speaking English in a new video. However, the video was not actually featuring him speaking but was created using generative AI technology. The process involves training the AI with videos of the mayor speaking Japanese, after which English text is input to produce a video that appears to show the mayor speaking English.

Yokosuka City plans to use this AI technology not only for their monthly press conferences but also for broadcasting disaster-related information and tourist details in English. The city aims to ensure that "no one is left uninformed" by reaching a broader audience through this innovative use of technology.

Source: 日テレNEWS

