Society | Apr 24

Osaka Crackdowns on Bird Feeding

OSAKA, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Osaka City has issued an administrative order to stop feeding pigeons and crows following continuous complaints about droppings and noise.

For over a decade, some residents around the area stretching from JR Abikocho Station to Osaka Metro Nagai Station in Sumiyoshi Ward have been feeding pigeons and crows. Over the past three years, the Sumiyoshi Ward office has received approximately 160 complaints concerning foul odors from droppings and noise from the birds' calls. The city has previously attempted to address these issues by advising and recommending those feeding the birds to stop, based on the Animal Welfare Act.

However, as the feeding continued, the city took a more stringent measure on the 17th by issuing an order not to feed the birds, marking a significant administrative action. This order carries the heaviest penalties under the administrative law, with fines up to 500,000 yen for non-compliance. This would be the first time in Japan that penalties for violating the Animal Welfare Act would apply to the feeding of pigeons and other birds.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Society NEWS

"Harajuku Pop Princess" Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Announces First Pregnancy

Pop singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has taken to social media to share the excitement of her first pregnancy.

Bloodstains in Car Linked to Suspect in Brutal Riverside Murder Case

Bloodstains have been found inside a car belonging to a 25-year-old man arrested over last week's discovery of two burnt bodies on a riverside north of Tokyo, investigative sources said Monday. (Kyodo)

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

POPULAR NEWS

Former Host Pleads Guilty to Receiving 25 Million Yen from "Riri-chan"

A former host admitted to knowingly receiving approximately 25 million yen that had been deceitfully obtained by a woman known as "Top Girl Ririchan," in a trial held on April 23.

Sakura Tree Collapses on Teacher at Kyoto Tourist Spot

A cherry tree located at one of Kyoto's busiest pedestrian streets, Sanneizaka, a main pathway to Kiyomizu Temple, suddenly fell at 11:45 AM on Tuesday, trapping a school teacher beneath.

Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

FOLLOW US
         