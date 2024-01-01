Osaka Crackdowns on Bird Feeding

OSAKA, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Osaka City has issued an administrative order to stop feeding pigeons and crows following continuous complaints about droppings and noise.

For over a decade, some residents around the area stretching from JR Abikocho Station to Osaka Metro Nagai Station in Sumiyoshi Ward have been feeding pigeons and crows. Over the past three years, the Sumiyoshi Ward office has received approximately 160 complaints concerning foul odors from droppings and noise from the birds' calls. The city has previously attempted to address these issues by advising and recommending those feeding the birds to stop, based on the Animal Welfare Act.

However, as the feeding continued, the city took a more stringent measure on the 17th by issuing an order not to feed the birds, marking a significant administrative action. This order carries the heaviest penalties under the administrative law, with fines up to 500,000 yen for non-compliance. This would be the first time in Japan that penalties for violating the Animal Welfare Act would apply to the feeding of pigeons and other birds.

Source: YOMIURI