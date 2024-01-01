Entertainment | Apr 25

New Anime from Studio Colorido "Even If I Hate, I Love"

Apr 25 (News On Japan) - The official trailer for Studio Colorido's latest animated film, "Even If I Hate, I Love," has been unveiled, with a worldwide exclusive release on Netflix and a theatrical premiere in Japan scheduled for May 24.

Studio Colorido, renowned for attracting up-and-coming creators and producing hits like "Penguin Highway," "A Whisker Away," and "Drifting Home," brings a new feature-length anime movie. This latest creation tells the enchanting story of a boy who fears being disliked and a carefree demon girl.

Directed by Tomohiko Shibayama, who made his feature directorial debut with "A Whisker Away," the film boasts a script by Yuko Kakihara.

Story

Hiiragi, a first-year high school student, has developed a personality where he cannot refuse others' requests, driven by his desire to be liked by everyone. Despite his efforts to live for others, he finds himself without close friends.

One unusual summer day with out-of-season snowfall, Hiiragi tries his best as usual but feels something is still amiss. On his way home, feeling somewhat disillusioned, he helps Tsumugi, a girl with nowhere to stay. However, that night, an incident occurs. Hiiragi almost argues with his father but hides his true feelings instead. Overwhelmed by unspoken emotions, he dozes off only to be awakened by the cold as his room is inexplicably freezing. Suddenly attacked by a mysterious masked monster, Hiiragi is saved by Tsumugi, and they flee the room together.

Catching their breath, Hiiragi notices something astonishing—Tsumugi has horns on her head! She reveals she is a demon looking for her mother, whom she was separated from at a young age. Moreover, the "snow-like" substance emanating from Hiiragi is actually "small demons" produced by humans who hide their true feelings, and those who produce too many are destined to become demons themselves. Unable to refuse Tsumugi's request to help find her mother, Hiiragi joins her on a journey. Meanwhile, back in Tsumugi's homeland, the hidden village of demons, another incident is unfolding.

Source: TWIN ENGINE

