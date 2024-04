Apr 26 (News On Japan) - "Hey Handsome!!," starring Kotaro Yoshida, tells the story of an annoying dad, a laid-back mom, and three daughters who are confused about life.

Genta Ito and his wife Chizuru thought their daughters were adults living respectable, independent lives. However, it turns out that all three daughters lack discernment in men. To secure his daughters' happiness amidst their uncertain futures, father Genta takes a surprising action.

Source: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル