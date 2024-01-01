Japan's Constitution Day: 77 Years of Democracy and Debate

TOKYO, May 04 (News On Japan) - Constitution Memorial Day, on May 3rd, marked 77 years since the enforcement of the Japanese Constitution. On May 3, 1947, a ceremony to commemorate the enforcement of the Japanese Constitution was held at the Imperial Palace Plaza. Despite the rain, approximately 10,000 people gathered.

Two years after the war, under the new constitution based on the three principles of "popular sovereignty," "respect for fundamental human rights," and "pacifism," Japan embarked on a new path. Friday marked 77 years since that day.

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister (January): "As the president of the Liberal Democratic Party, I remain committed to achieving constitutional revision during my term, and this year, we will work on drafting proposals and accelerate bipartisan discussions."

Kishida has expressed his desire for constitutional revision during his term as president, which runs until September. For the Liberal Democratic Party, constitutional revision has been a "party platform" since its founding.

Last month, the House of Representatives' Constitutional Review Committee held the first substantial discussion of the current session, where the Liberal Democratic Party called for negotiations to draft a revision proposal.

The Constitutional Democratic Party expressed reluctance, arguing, "Does the Liberal Democratic Party, which cannot resolve the slush fund issue, have the legitimacy to discuss constitutional revision?"

The Upper House's Constitutional Review Committee will hold its first free debate of the current session on May 8.

