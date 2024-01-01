Entertainment

One Piece Episode 1104 Preview: Seraphim's Full Assault

May 06 (News On Japan) - One Piece fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode 1104, which promises high-stakes action and intense drama. The episode preview, titled "Desperate Times! Full Assault by the Seraphim!" has fans on the edge of their seats.

In the previous episode, the Straw Hat crew arrived at Egghead Island, where they encountered a mysterious scientist and a new set of challenges​ (Anime Corner)​. With the release of episode 1104, fans can expect more thrilling battles and unexpected plot twists.

ONE PIECE Episode 1103: Bonnie's Quest to Save Her Father

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel

POPULAR NEWS

The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

School Absence in Japan Climbs to Nearly 300,000; One Girl's Story

School absenteeism among Japanese elementary and middle school students has surged to approximately 300,000, with many students struggling to return after long holidays like Golden Week. In this context, a sixth-grade girl who overcame school absence shared her story.

Japan's Rice Flour Revolution: Ministry of Agriculture Forms 'Komeni' Team

Amid global wheat shortages due to abnormal weather conditions and the depreciation of the yen, Japan is seeing price hikes and suspensions in the sale of products like orange juice, leading some to turn to domestic alternatives like mandarin juice. One such alternative gaining attention as a substitute for imported goods is rice flour.

Japanese Child Population Declines for 43rd Consecutive Year

Ahead of Children's Day, Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released an estimate of the country's child population, revealing a decrease of 330,000 compared to the previous year. The population of children under 15 dropped for the 43rd consecutive year, reaching a record low since data collection began in 1950.

Sony Joins Investors in Bid for Paramount

Sony Pictures Entertainment, under the Sony Group, in partnership with an American investment firm, has proposed a joint acquisition of the U.S. media giant Paramount Global for approximately 4 trillion yen ($26 billion), as reported by multiple American media sources.

