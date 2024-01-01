One Piece Episode 1104 Preview: Seraphim's Full Assault

May 06 (News On Japan) - One Piece fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode 1104, which promises high-stakes action and intense drama. The episode preview, titled "Desperate Times! Full Assault by the Seraphim!" has fans on the edge of their seats.

In the previous episode, the Straw Hat crew arrived at Egghead Island, where they encountered a mysterious scientist and a new set of challenges​ (Anime Corner)​. With the release of episode 1104, fans can expect more thrilling battles and unexpected plot twists.

ONE PIECE Episode 1103: Bonnie's Quest to Save Her Father

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel